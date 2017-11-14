FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-India's Alankit Sept-qtr profit surges
November 14, 2017 / 11:14 AM / in 3 hours

BRIEF-India's Alankit Sept-qtr profit surges

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Nov 14 (Reuters) - Alankit Ltd

* Sept quarter profit 57.6 million rupees versus profit 16.4 million rupees year ago

* Sept quarter revenue from operations 239.3 million rupees versus 186.2 million rupees year ago

* Says considers implementation of VAT in uae and other gulf countries to establish JV in Dubai‍​

* Says approved investment in alankit life care ltd by making it a wholly owned subsidiary‍​

* Says approved execution of royalty agreement

* Says approves purchasing os softwares from Alankit Assignments Source text: (bit.ly/2mm38dY) Further company coverage:

