Feb 23 (Reuters) - India’s Allahabad Bank:

* CEO SAYS SENT MEMO TO BRANCHES ASKING TO TAKE PRECAUTIONARY MEASURES AFTER PNB FRAUD DISCLOSED

* CEO SAYS BANK‘S CORE SYSTEM IS NOT YET LINKED TO SWIFT MESSAGING SYSTEM

* CEO SAYS WORKING TO INTEGRATE SWIFT AND CORE BANKING SYSTEM