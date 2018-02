Feb 8 (Reuters) - India’s Andhra Bank:

* DEC-QUARTER NET LOSS 5.3 BILLION RUPEES

* DEC-QUARTER TOTAL INCOME 50.9 BILLION RUPEES

* PERCENT OF GROSS NPA 14.26 AS OF END DEC VERSUS 13.27 AS OF END SEPT Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Mumbai Newsroom: +91-22-6180-7067)