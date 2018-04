April 16 (Reuters) - Angel Fibers Ltd:

* SAYS COMPANY ALSO PLANS TO SET UP NEW DENIM CAPACITY OF 2,000 TONS PER YEAR

* SAYS MANAGEMENT EXPECTS EXPANDED CAPACITY OF 10,440 TONS WOULD BE COMMISSIONED BY AUGUST, 2018

* IN PROCESS OF ADDING 20,064 SPINDLES TO CURRENT CAPACITY IN GUJARAT WHICH WOULD DOUBLEITS SPINDLES CAPACITY TO 39,684 SPINDLES