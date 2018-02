Feb 8 (Reuters) - Alphabet Inc:

* INDIA‘S ANTITRUST REGULATOR ISSUES ORDER AGAINST GOOGLE FOR “SEARCH BIAS, IMPOSES PENALTY ”

* INDIA‘S ANTITRUST REGULATOR - IMPOSED A PENALTY OF 1.36 BILLION INDIAN RUPEES UPON GOOGLE AFTER TAKING INTO ACCOUNT REVENUE FROM INDIA OPERATIONS

* INDIA‘S ANTITRUST REGULATOR - “ALLEGATIONS AGAINST GOOGLE IN RESPECT OF SEARCH RESULTS ESSENTIALLY CENTRED AROUND DESIGN OF SEARCH ENGINE RESULT PAGE”

* INDIA'S ANTITRUST REGULATOR - GOOGLE LEVERAGING "DOMINANCE" IN MARKET FOR WEB SEARCH TO STRENGTHEN POSITION IN MARKET FOR SYNDICATE SEARCH SERVICES