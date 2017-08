Aug 4 (Reuters) - Apollo Tyres Ltd:

* June quarter consol PAT 883 million rupees versus 3.16 billion rupees last year

* June quarter consol total revenue 35.46 billion rupees versus 35.92 billion rupees last year

* Says approved issue of NCDs worth up to 5 billion rupees on private placement basis Source text: (bit.ly/2v4JHqW) Further company coverage: