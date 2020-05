BRIEF-India's Artemis Medicare Services Says March Qtr Profit Falls

May 22 (Reuters) - Artemis Medicare Services Ltd:

* MARCH QUARTER PROFIT 44.8 MILLION RUPEES VERSUS 57.7 MILLION RUPEES YEAR AGO

* MARCH QUARTER REVENUE FROM OPERATIONS 1.37 BILLION RUPEES VERSUS 1.40 BILLION RUPEES YEAR AGO

* DUE TO TEMPORARY SUSPENSION OF ELECTIVE SURGERIES & TRAVEL RESTRICTIONS, BUSINESS EXPECTED TO BE LOWER IN SHORT TERM

* SUSPENSIONS NOT LIKELY TO HAVE CONTINUING IMPACT ON BUSINESS

* THERE MAY NOT BE MATERLAL IMPACT OF COVID-19 PANDEMIC ON FINANCIALS OF CO IN LONG-TERM