March 21 (Reuters) - Arvind Ltd:

* CO, ‍ADIENT LAUNCH JV TO MANUFACTURE AND SELL AUTOMATIVE FABRICS IN INDIA

* SAYS ‍​ADIENT TO BE THE MAJORITY STAKEHOLDER IN JV​

* SAYS CO, ADIENT WILL EACH HAVE REPRESENTATION ON BOARD OF ADIENT ARVIND AUTOMOTIVE FABRICS Source text - bit.ly/2IDBKPX