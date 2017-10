Oct 3 (Reuters) - Ashok Leyland Ltd:

* Says Sept total sales of 15,370 vehicles versus 12,052 vehicles last year

* Says sept M&HCV sales of 11,804 vehicles versus 8,958 vehicles last year

* Says sept LCV sales of 3,566 vehicles versus 3,094 vehicles last year

