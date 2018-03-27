FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
March 27, 2018 / 8:23 AM / in 9 hours

BRIEF-India's Ashok Leyland To Increase Prices Of Vehicles By Minimum Of 2 Pct

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

March 27 (Reuters) - Ashok Leyland Ltd:

* SAYS COMPANY WOULD BE INCREASING PRICES OF ITS ENTIRE RANGE OF VEHICLES BY A MINIMUM OF 2 PERCENT

* SAYS ‍INCREASE IN PRICE IS OWING TO RISING INPUT COSTS AND IMPLEMENTATION OF AIS 140 REGULATION​

* SAYS PROPOSED PRICE INCREASE WILL BE EFFECTIVE APRIL 1 Source text - Ashok Leyland, flagship of the Hinduja Group, today announced that the Company would be increasing prices of its entire range of vehicles by a minimum of 2%. This increase in price is owing to rising input costs and implementation of AIS 140 regulation. The proposed price increase will be effective April 1, 2018. Further company coverage:

