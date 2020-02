Feb 11 (Reuters) - Aster DM Healthcare Ltd:

* DEC-QUARTER CONSOL NET PROFIT 1.39 BILLION RUPEES VERSUS 1 BILLION RUPEES YEAR AGO

* DEC-QUARTER CONSOL REVENUE FROM OPERATIONS 23.22 BILLION RUPEES VERSUS 21.50 BILLION RUPEES YEAR AGO

* BOARD NOTED UNIT'S PROPOSAL TO ISSUE $400 MLN 5-YR BOND FOR REPAYMENT OF UNIT'S DEBT Source text: bit.ly/2vlVjKo Further company coverage: