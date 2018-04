BRIEF-India's AU Small Finance Bank March Qtr Profit Rises

April 26 (Reuters) - AU Small Finance Bank Ltd:

* MARCH QUARTER NET PROFIT 830.4 MILLION RUPEES VERSUS PROFIT 779.1 MILLION RUPEES YEAR AGO

* MARCH QUARTER INTEREST EARNED 5.32 BILLION RUPEES VERSUS 3.42 BILLION RUPEES YEAR AGO

* MARCH QUARTER PROVISIONS AND CONTINGENCIES 296.2 MILLION RUPEES VERSUS 357.8 MILLION RUPEES YEAR AGO

* MARCH QUARTER GROSS NPA 2.01 PERCENT VERSUS 2.83 PERCENT PREVIOUS QUARTER

* MARCH QUARTER NET NPA 1.27 PERCENT VERSUS 1.87 PERCENT PREVIOUS QUARTER

* RECOMMENDED DIVIDEND OF 0.5 RUPEES PER SHARE Source text - bit.ly/2FiwONs Further company coverage: