April 9 (Reuters) -

* India’s Axis Bank says CEO Shikha Sharma asks board to reconsider period of her re-appointment as bank chief - exchange

* India’s Axis Bank says CEO Shikha Sharma has sought her re-appointment as bank chief from June 1 To December 31 2018 - exchange

* India’s Axis Bank says board has accepted Sharma’s request, pending approval from RBI - exchange