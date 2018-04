BRIEF-India's Axis Bank Posts March Qtr Loss

April 26 (Reuters) - Axis Bank Ltd:

* MARCH QUARTER NET LOSS 21.89 BILLION RUPEES VERSUS NET PROFIT OF 12.25 BILLION RUPEES LAST YEAR

* MARCH QUARTER INTEREST EARNED 117.71 BILLION RUPEES VERSUS 111.68 BILLION RUPEES LAST YEAR

* SAYS NO DIVIDEND HAS BEEN RECOMMENDED BY BOARD FOR YEAR ENDED MARCH 31

* MARCH QUARTER PROVISIONS 71.80 BILLION RUPEES VERSUS 25.81 BILLION RUPEES LAST YEAR

* MARCH QUARTER GROSS NPA 6.77 PERCENT VERSUS 5.28 PERCENT PREVIOUS QUARTER

* SAYS SLIPPAGES FOR Q4FY18 STOOD AT 165.36 BILLION RUPEES

* MARCH QUARTER NET NPA 3.40 PERCENT VERSUS 2.56 PERCENT PREVIOUS QUARTER

* MARCH QUARTER NIM 3.33 PERCENT

* CONSENSUS FORECAST FOR MARCH QUARTER NET PROFIT WAS 5.14 BILLION RUPEES

* SAYS Q4 WATCH LIST DECLINED 92 PERCENT OVER PREVIOUS QUARTER AND STOOD AT 4.28 BILLION RUPEES