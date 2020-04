BRIEF-India's Axis Bank Posts March Qtr Loss

April 28 (Reuters) - Axis Bank Ltd:

* MARCH QUARTER NET LOSS 13.88 BILLION RUPEES VERSUS PROFIT OF 15.05 BILLION RUPEES YEAR AGO

* CONSENSUS FORECAST FOR MARCH QUARTER NET PROFIT WAS 15.56 BILLION RUPEES

* MARCH QUARTER INTEREST EARNED 162.34 BILLION RUPEES VERSUS 147.98 BILLION RUPEES YEAR AGO

* MARCH QUARTER PROVISIONS AND CONTINGENCIES 77.30 BILLION RUPEES VERSUS 27.11 BILLION RUPEES YEAR AGO

* MARCH QUARTER NET NPA 1.56% VERSUS 2.09% PREV QUARTER

* DURING MARCH QUARTER, MADE PROVISIONS OF 77.30 BILLION RUPEES INCLUDING 30 BILLION RUPEES RELATED TO COVID-19

* OVERALL PCR IMPROVED TO 69% AS AT END OF MARCH QUARTER, VERSUS 60% FOR PREV QUARTER AND 62% A YEAR EARLIER

* SAYS NET INTEREST MARGIN FOR Q4 FY 20 WAS 3.55% Source text: (bit.ly/2VH9gx3) Further company coverage: