April 4 (Reuters) - Axis Bank Ltd:

* CLARIFIES ON NEWS ITEM ON RBI DROPPING AXIS BANK FROM LIST OF BULLION IMPORTERS

* RBI INFORMED CO THAT ITS REQUEST FOR RENEWAL OF AUTHORIZATION FOR IMPORT OF GOLD FOR FY 2018-19 CANNOT BE ACCEDED

* SAYS THE DISCLOSURE DOES NOT HAVE MATERIAL IMPACT ON THE BANK