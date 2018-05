May 2 (Reuters) - Bajaj Auto Ltd:

* SAYS APRIL TOTAL SALES OF 415,168 VEHICLES VERSUS 329,800 VEHICLES LAST YEAR

* SAYS APRIL MOTORCYCLES SALES OF 349,617 VEHICLES VERSUS 293,932 VEHICLES LAST YEAR

* SAYS APRIL COMMERCIAL VEHICLES SALES OF 65,551 VEHICLES VERSUS 35,868 VEHICLES LAST YEAR

* SAYS APRIL TOTAL EXPORTS 185,704 VEHICLES VERSUS 151,913 VEHICLES LAST YEAR