March 1 (Reuters) - Bajaj Auto Ltd:

* SAYS FEB TOTAL SALES OF 357,883 VEHICLES VERSUS 273,513 VEHICLES LAST YEAR

* SAYS FEB COMMERCIAL VEHICLES SALES OF 60,369 VEHICLES VERSUS 28,555 VEHICLES LAST YEAR

* SAYS FEB MOTORCYCLES SALES OF 297,514 VEHICLES VERSUS 244,958 VEHICLES LAST YEAR

* FEB TOTAL EXPORTS 143860 VEHICLES VERSUS 114,404 VEHICLES LAST YEAR