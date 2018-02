Feb 2 (Reuters) - Bajaj Auto Ltd:

* SAYS JAN TOTAL SALES OF 353,147 VEHICLES VERSUS 241,917 VEHICLES LAST YEAR

* SAYS JAN SUB-TOTAL MOTORCYCLES SALES OF 288,936 VEHICLES VERSUS 211,824 VEHICLES LAST YEAR

* SAYS JAN SUB TOTAL COMMERCIAL VEHICLES SALES OF 64,211 VEHICLES VERSUS 30,093 VEHICLES LAST YEAR