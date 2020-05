BRIEF-India's Bajaj Auto March-Qtr Profit At 13.10 Bln Rupees, Beats Estimates

May 20 (Reuters) - Bajaj Auto Ltd:

* MARCH QUARTER PROFIT 13.10 BILLION RUPEES VERSUS PROFIT 13.06 BILLION RUPEES YEAR AGO

* CONSENSUS FORECAST FOR MARCH QUARTER PROFIT WAS 9.84 BILLION RUPEES - REFINITIV DATA

* MARCH QUARTER TOTAL REVENUE FROM OPERATIONS 68.16 BILLION RUPEES VERSUS 74.21 BILLION RUPEES YEAR AGO

* DECLARED AN INTERIM DIVIDEND OF 120 RUPEES PER SHARE FOR YEAR ENDED 31 MARCH 2020

* IN NEAR FUTURE, EXPECT TO CONTINUE TO WITNESS IMPACT OF COVID-19 LOCKDOWN

* WITH PARTIAL EASE ON LOCKDOWN, MANUFACTURING FACILITIES AT CHAKAN, WALUJ, PANTNAGAR OPENED, BUT NOT WORKING AT FULL PACE