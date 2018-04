April 2 (Reuters) - Bajaj Auto Ltd:

* SAYS MARCH TOTAL SALES OF 334,348 VEHICLES VERSUS 272,197 VEHICLES LAST YEAR

* SAYS MARCH MOTORCYCLES SUB-TOTAL SALES OF 269,939 VEHICLES VERSUS 244,235 VEHICLES LAST YEAR

* SAYS MARCH COMMERCIAL VEHICLES SUB-TOTAL SALES OF 64,409 VEHICLES VERSUS 27,962 VEHICLES LAST YEAR

* MARCH TOTAL EXPORTS 130,748 VEHICLES VERSUS 102,918 VEHICLES LAST YEAR Source text - bit.ly/2Gr0ddP Further company coverage: