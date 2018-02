Feb 1 (Reuters) - Bajaj Finance Ltd:

* DEC QUARTER PROFIT AFTER TAX 7.67 BILLION RUPEES

* CONSENSUS FORECAST FOR DEC QUARTER PROFIT WAS 7.44 BILLION RUPEES

* DEC QUARTER REVENUE FROM OPERATIONS 35.41 BILLION RUPEES

* PROFIT AFTER TAX IN DEC QUARTER LAST YEAR WAS 5.56 BILLION RUPEES; REVENUE FROM OPERATIONS WAS 26.88 BILLION RUPEES

* APPROVED FUND RAISING VIA NCDS AS PART OF INCREASE BORROWING LIMIT TO 1 TRLN RUPEES

* APPROVED RAISING OF FUNDS BY ISSUE OF RUPEE DENOMIANTED BONDS IN OVERSEAS MARKET WORTH UP TO 50 BILLION RUPEES