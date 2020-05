BRIEF-India's Bajaj Finance March-Qtr PAT Falls

May 19 (Reuters) - Bajaj Finance Ltd:

* MARCH QUARTER PROFIT AFTER TAX 8.92 BILLION RUPEES VERSUS PROFIT OF 11.14 BILLION RUPEES YEAR AGO

* MARCH QUARTER INTEREST INCOME 56.16 BILLION RUPEES VERSUS 42.73 BILLION RUPEES YEAR AGO

* CONSOL ASSETS UNDER MANAGEMENT GREW BY 27% TO 1.47 TRLN RUPEES AS OF MARCH 31, 2020

* GROSS NPA AS OF MARCH 31, 2020 STOOD AT 1.61%, NET NPA AT 0.65%

* ADJUSTED FOR IMPACT OF LOCKDOWN, AUM GROWTH WOULD HAVE BEEN 31% IN QUARTER