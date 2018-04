April 5 (Reuters) - Bank of Baroda Ltd:

* CLARIFIES ON NEWS ITEM THAT SAID FINANCIAL INTELLIGENCE UNIT SLAPS 90 MILLION RUPEES FINE ON CO IN FOREX REMITTANCE SCAM CASE

* SAYS DIRECTOR FIU-IND IN ITS ORDER ON MARCH 27 HAD IMPOSED FINE OF 90 MILLION RUPEES ON BANK

* IN PROCESS OF PREFERRING AN APPEAL BEFORE THE APELLATE AUTHORITY