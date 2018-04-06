FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
April 6, 2018 / 3:06 PM / a day ago

BRIEF-India's Bank Of Maharashtra Cuts Base Lending Rate, Retains MCLR

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

    April 6 (Reuters) - Bank of Maharashtra Ltd:
    * SAYS CUTS BASE LENDING RATES BY 0.1 PERCENT EFFECTIVE
APRIL 7,
KEEPS MCLR RATES UNCHANGED

Source text for Eikon: [Bank has reduced Base rate by 0.10% in
Base Rate from 9.60% to 9.50% with effect from 07.04.2018. Bank
reviewed and kept constant its marginal cost of funds based
lending rates (MCLR) and the lending rates from 7th April 2018
are as under:
   Tenor      MCLR
 Overnight    8.10%
 MCLR        
 1 month      8.15%
 MCLR        
 3 month      8.20%
 MCLR        
 6 months     8.55%
 MCLR        
 1 year       8.65%
 MCLR        
 Further company coverage:          

 (Mumbai newsroom)
