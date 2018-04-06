BRIEF-India's Bank Of Maharashtra Cuts Base Lending Rate, Retains MCLR

April 6 (Reuters) - Bank of Maharashtra Ltd: * SAYS CUTS BASE LENDING RATES BY 0.1 PERCENT EFFECTIVE APRIL 7, KEEPS MCLR RATES UNCHANGED Source text for Eikon: [Bank has reduced Base rate by 0.10% in Base Rate from 9.60% to 9.50% with effect from 07.04.2018. Bank reviewed and kept constant its marginal cost of funds based lending rates (MCLR) and the lending rates from 7th April 2018 are as under: Tenor MCLR Overnight 8.10% MCLR 1 month 8.15% MCLR 3 month 8.20% MCLR 6 months 8.55% MCLR 1 year 8.65% MCLR Further company coverage: (Mumbai newsroom)