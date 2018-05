BRIEF-India's Bank Of Maharashtra March-Qtr Net Loss Narrows

May 4 (Reuters) - Bank of Maharashtra Ltd:

* MARCH QUARTER NET LOSS 1.14 BILLION RUPEES VERSUS LOSS OF 4.55 BILLION RUPEES LAST YEAR

* MARCH QUARTER INTEREST EARNED 26.92 BILLION RUPEES VERSUS 29.70 BILLION RUPEES LAST YEAR

* MARCH QUARTER PROVISIONS 20.41 BILLION RUPEES VERSUS 18.33 BILLION RUPEES LAST YEAR

* MARCH QUARTER PROVISIONS FOR NON-PERFORMING ASSETS 19.95 BILLION RUPEES VERSUS 17.43 BILLION RUPEES LAST YEAR

* MARCH QUARTER GROSS NPA 19.48 PERCENT VERSUS 19.05 PERCENT PREVIOUS QUARTER

* MARCH QUARTER NET NPA 11.24 PERCENT VERSUS 12.17 PERCENT PREVIOUS QUARTER

* SAYS APPROVED TO RAISE CAPITAL OF UP TO 30 BILLION RUPEES VIA PREFERENTIAL ISSUE OR QIP

* APPROVES PLAN TO RAISE 10 BILLION RUPEES VIA TIER II BONDS Source text - bit.ly/2Kv9WxT Further company coverage: