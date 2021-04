April 29 (Reuters) - Bharat Biotech:

* INDIA’S BHARAT BIOTECH SAYS COVAXIN COVID-19 VACCINE AVAILABLE TO INDIAN STATE GOVTS AT 400 RUPEES/DOSE

* INDIA'S BHARAT BIOTECH HAD PREVIOUSLY PRICED COVAXIN COVID-19 VACCINE TO INDIAN STATE GOVTS AT 600 RUPEES/DOSE Source text: bit.ly/3aRqoHw