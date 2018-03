March 12 (Reuters) - Bharti Airtel Ltd:

* APPROVES ‍ISSUANCE OF FOREIGN CURRENCY BONDS UPTO A LIMIT OF USD 1 BILLION​

* APPROVED ‍ISSUE OF NCDS WORTH UPTO 100 BILLION RUPEES ON A PRIVATE PLACEMENT BASIS​ Source text - bit.ly/2IjP4st