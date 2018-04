BRIEF-India's Bharti Airtel March-Qtr Consol Profit Falls About 78 Pct

April 24 (Reuters) - Bharti Airtel Ltd:

* INDIA’S BHARTI AIRTEL LTD - MARCH QUARTER CONSOL PROFIT 829 MILLION RUPEES VERSUS PROFIT OF 3.73 BILLION RUPEES LAST YEAR

* MARCH QUARTER CONSOL REVENUE 196.34 BILLION RUPEES VERSUS 219.35 BILLION RUPEES LAST YEAR

* MARCH QUARTER CONSOL INDIA MOBILE SERVICES REVENUE 103.53 BILLION RUPEES VERSUS 129.72 BILLION RUPEES LAST YEAR

* MARCH QUARTER CONSOL AFRICA MOBILE SERVICES REVENUE 49.71 BILLION RUPEES VERSUS 50.48 BILLION RUPEES LAST YEAR

* MARCH QUARTER CONSOL EXCEPTIONAL ITEMS 3.25 BILLION RUPEES

* RECOMMENDED FINAL DIVIDEND OF 2.50 RUPEES PER SHARE Source text - bit.ly/2HWu636 Further company coverage: