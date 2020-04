BRIEF-India's Bharti Infratel March Qtr Consol PAT Rises

April 23 (Reuters) - Bharti Infratel Ltd:

* MARCH QUARTER CONSOL PAT 6.50 BILLION RUPEES VERSUS PROFIT OF 6.08 BILLION RUPEES YEAR AGO

* CONSENSUS FORECAST FOR MARCH QUARTER CONSOL PROFIT WAS 8.01 BILLION RUPEES — REFINITIV DATA

* MARCH QUARTER CONSOL REVENUE FROM OPERATIONS 16.82 BILLION RUPEES VERSUS 16.76 BILLION RUPEES YEAR AGO

* DECLARED A 3RD INTERIM DIVIDEND OF 4.1 RUPEES PER SHARE

* BELIEVES THUS FAR THERE IS NO SIGNIFICANT IMPACT OF COVID-19 PANDEMIC ON FINANCIAL POSITION & PERFORMANCE

* BOARD FURTHER EXTENDED LONG STOP DATE TILL JUNE 24, 2020 OVER SCHEME OF ARRANGEMENT BETWEEN INDUS AND CO