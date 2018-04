BRIEF-India's Bharti Infratel March Qtr Consol Profit Up 1.6 Pct

April 23 (Reuters) - Bharti Infratel Ltd:

* MARCH QUARTER CONSOL PROFIT 6.06 BILLION RUPEES VERSUS PROFIT OF 5.97 BILLION RUPEES LAST YEAR

* CONSENSUS FORECAST FOR MARCH QUARTER CONSOL PROFIT WAS 6.87 BILLION RUPEES

* MARCH QUARTER CONSOL REVENUE FROM OPERATIONS 16.73 BILLION RUPEES VERSUS 16.05 BILLION RUPEES LAST YEAR

* RECOMMENDED DIVIDEND OF 14 RUPEES PER SHARE

* BHARTI INFRATEL - COMPANY SAW LOSS OF 22,134 CO-LOCATIONS DUE TO UNPRECEDENTED CONSOLIDATION IN THE INDUSTRY DURING THE YEAR