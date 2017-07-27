FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
in 20 days
BRIEF-India's Biocon June qtr net profit 813 mln rs vs. 1.67 bln rs year-ago
#Trump
#NorthKorea
#Energy&Environment
#Russia
#Science
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Featured
Amazon adds 'Instant Pickup' in brick-and-mortar push
Technology
Amazon adds 'Instant Pickup' in brick-and-mortar push
War room 2.0?
Aerospace & Defense
War room 2.0?
Indian police arrest four after Game of Thrones leak
Reuters Focus
Indian police arrest four after Game of Thrones leak
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
July 27, 2017 / 2:10 PM / in 20 days

BRIEF-India's Biocon June qtr net profit 813 mln rs vs. 1.67 bln rs year-ago

1 Min Read

July 27 (Reuters) - India's Biocon Ltd:

* June quarter net income 813 million rupees versus 1.67 billion rupees year-ago

* June quarter total revenue 9.88 billion rupees versus. 10.33 billion rupees year-ago

* India's Biocon says outlook for FY18 cautious, depends on regulatory approvals and tender outcomes for biosimilars

* Biocon says anticipate gst impact to roll‐over into Q2FY18, but situation would normalize by end of H1 2018 Source text for Eikon: (bit.ly/2u1sSuE) Further company coverage:

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

    All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

    © 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.