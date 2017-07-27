BRIEF-India's Biocon June qtr net profit 813 mln rs vs. 1.67 bln rs year-ago

July 27 (Reuters) - India's Biocon Ltd:

* June quarter net income 813 million rupees versus 1.67 billion rupees year-ago

* June quarter total revenue 9.88 billion rupees versus. 10.33 billion rupees year-ago

* India's Biocon says outlook for FY18 cautious, depends on regulatory approvals and tender outcomes for biosimilars

* Biocon says anticipate gst impact to roll‐over into Q2FY18, but situation would normalize by end of H1 2018 Source text for Eikon: (bit.ly/2u1sSuE) Further company coverage: