July 11 (Reuters) - Biocon Ltd:

* SAYS DRUG ITOLIZUMAB RECEIVES DRUGS CONTROLLER GENERAL OF INDIA’S APPROVAL FOR ITS USE IN MODERATE TO SEVERE COVID-19 PATIENTS

* BIOCON SAYS ITOLIZUMAB WILL BE MANUFACTURED AND FORMULATED AS AN INTRAVENOUS INJECTION AT CO'S BIO-MANUFACTURING FACILITY IN BENGALURU, INDIA