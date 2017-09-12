BRIEF-India's BPCL says Australian LNG to be cheaper than Qatar's

Sept 12 (Reuters) - Bharat Petroleum Corporation Ltd

* India’s BPCL exec says plans to invest 108 billion rupees ($1.69 billion) till 2022 to enhance refining capacity and fuel marketing

* India’s BPCL exec says to use enhanced financial powers to invest in large petrochemicals, upstream projects

* India’s BPCL exec says to finalise funding for mozambique project by end-2018

* India’s BPCL exec says gas production from Mozambique project seen in 2022

* India’s BPCL exec says Australian LNG to cost less than qatar’s LNG after pricing negotiation with Exxon Mobil

* India’s BPCL exec says aims to sign gas sales contracts for 8 million t/year lng from Mozambique projects by June 2018

* India’s BPCL exec says aims to have 5 percent of company’s revenues from non-fuel business by 2022

* India’s BPCL exec says to complete expansion of Bina refinery to 7.8 million tonne by 2019

* India’s BPCL exec says will take a call on initial public offering of Bharat Oman Refinery Ltd after expansion

* India’s BPCL exec says aiming to invest 150 billion-160 billion rupees in upstream business in next 5 years

* India’s BPCL exec says will have 10-15 percent of throughput from petrochemicals by 2022-23 Further company coverage: ($1 = 64.0260 Indian rupees) (Reporting by Promit Mukherjee in Mumbai)