FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
BRIEF-India's BPCL says Australian LNG to be cheaper than Qatar's
Sections
Featured
'We’re looking to stay here': Maryland islanders reject climate change
Environment
'We’re looking to stay here': Maryland islanders reject climate change
Nursing crisis strains hospitals
U.S.
Nursing crisis strains hospitals
Dow 23,000 whets risk appetite
exchange-traded funds
Dow 23,000 whets risk appetite
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
September 12, 2017 / 4:14 PM / a month ago

BRIEF-India's BPCL says Australian LNG to be cheaper than Qatar's

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Sept 12 (Reuters) - Bharat Petroleum Corporation Ltd

* India’s BPCL exec says plans to invest 108 billion rupees ($1.69 billion) till 2022 to enhance refining capacity and fuel marketing

* India’s BPCL exec says to use enhanced financial powers to invest in large petrochemicals, upstream projects

* India’s BPCL exec says to finalise funding for mozambique project by end-2018

* India’s BPCL exec says gas production from Mozambique project seen in 2022

* India’s BPCL exec says Australian LNG to cost less than qatar’s LNG after pricing negotiation with Exxon Mobil

* India’s BPCL exec says aims to sign gas sales contracts for 8 million t/year lng from Mozambique projects by June 2018

* India’s BPCL exec says aims to have 5 percent of company’s revenues from non-fuel business by 2022

* India’s BPCL exec says to complete expansion of Bina refinery to 7.8 million tonne by 2019

* India’s BPCL exec says will take a call on initial public offering of Bharat Oman Refinery Ltd after expansion

* India’s BPCL exec says aiming to invest 150 billion-160 billion rupees in upstream business in next 5 years

* India’s BPCL exec says will have 10-15 percent of throughput from petrochemicals by 2022-23 Further company coverage: ($1 = 64.0260 Indian rupees) (Reporting by Promit Mukherjee in Mumbai)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.