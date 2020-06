BRIEF-India's BPCL Says May 2020 Petroleum Products Sales Fell About 30% Versus Year Ago

June 3 (Reuters) - Bharat Petroleum Corporation Ltd :

* SAYS COMPANY WITNESSED GROWTH IN DEMAND FOR LPG IN MONTHS OF APRIL AND MAY 2020 AS COMPARED TO PREVIOUS YEAR

* DEMAND FOR PETROLEUM PRODUCTS ROSE BY ABOUT 67% IN MAY VERSUS APRIL

* PETROLEUM PRODUCTS SALES IN MAY 2020 FELL ABOUT 30% VERSUS YEAR AGO

* SAYS WITH INCREASE IN DEMAND FOR PETROLEUM PRODUCTS IN MAY 2020, CAPACITY UTILIZATION OF REFINERIES GRADUALLY ROSE TO ABOUT 77% BY MAY 31

* OPERATIONS OF CO’S REFINERIES WERE CURTAILED TO LEVEL OF AROUND 63% OF DESIGN CAPACITY DURING APRIL 2020

* DEMAND OF PETROLEUM PRODUCTS WAS DOWN BY AROUND 55% IN APRIL 2020 VERSUS APRIL 2019