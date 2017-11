Nov 10 (Reuters) - Brigade Enterprises Ltd:

* Sept quarter consol net profit 420.9 million rupees versus 307 million rupees year ago

* Sept quarter consol revenue from operations 4.85 billion rupees versus 4.50 billion rupees year ago

* Launches to extent of 6 million sq feet planned for next 2 qtrs across 4 segments‍​