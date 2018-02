Feb 12 (Reuters) - Britannia Industries Ltd:

* DEC QUARTER CONSOL PROFIT 2.64 BILLION RUPEES VERSUS 2.20 BILLION RUPEES LAST YEAR

* CONSENSUS FORECAST FOR DEC QUARTER CONSOL PROFIT WAS 2.74 BILLION RUPEES

* DEC QUARTER CONSOL TOTAL REVENUE FROM OPERATIONS 25.67 BILLION RUPEES VERSUS 23.55 BILLION RUPEES LAST YEAR Source text: bit.ly/2o03y7C Further company coverage: