FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
in 5 days
BRIEF-India's Britannia Industries June-qtr consol profit down about 1 pct
#Trump
#China
#Energy&Environment
#Russia
#Science
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Featured
As Trumpcare languishes, former opioid abusers cling to lifeline
Reuters Investigates
As Trumpcare languishes, former opioid abusers cling to lifeline
Dozens killed, more than 100 injured after Egypt train collision
Egypt
Dozens killed, more than 100 injured after Egypt train collision
Asylum seekers unfazed by delays, uncertainty
Fleeing to Canada
Asylum seekers unfazed by delays, uncertainty
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Consumer Goods and Retail
August 7, 2017 / 6:07 AM / in 5 days

BRIEF-India's Britannia Industries June-qtr consol profit down about 1 pct

1 Min Read

Aug 7 (Reuters) - Britannia Industries Ltd:

* Consol June quarter profit 2.16 billion rupees versus 2.19 billion rupees

* Says while GST created a short term impact, it is expected to generate a positive momentum going forward

* Consol June quarter total income 23.75 billion rupees versus 22.36 billion rupees

* Consensus forecast for June quarter consol profit was 2.15 billion rupees

* Growth in international business in quarter under pressure due to deteriorating geopolitical situation, currency fluctuations in Middle East, Africa Source text: (bit.ly/2vdfMwP) Further company coverage:

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

    All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

    © 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.