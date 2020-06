BRIEF-India's Britannia Industries March-Qtr Consol Net Profit Rises

June 2 (Reuters) - Britannia Industries Ltd:

* MARCH-QUARTER CONSOL NET PROFIT 3.75 BILLION RUPEES VERSUS PROFIT OF 2.97 BILLION RUPEES YEAR AGO

* CONSENSUS FORECAST FOR MARCH-QUARTER CONSOL PROFIT WAS 3.36 BILLION RUPEES — REFINITIV DATA

* MARCH QUARTER CONSOL TOTAL REVENUE FROM OPERATIONS 28.68 BILLION RUPEES VERSUS 27.99 BILLION RUPEES YEAR AGO

* GROWTH WAS HIT BY COVID-19 IN MARCH, IMPACTING REVENUE & NET PROFIT GROWTH IN QUARTER BY AN ESTIMATED 7-10%