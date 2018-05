May 4 (Reuters) - BSE Ltd:

* MARCH QUARTER CONSOL NET PROFIT 620.8 MILLION RUPEES VERSUS PROFIT OF 601.1 MILLION RUPEES YEAR AGO

* MARCH QUARTER CONSOL REVENUE FROM OPERATIONS 1.37 BILLION RUPEES VERSUS 1.15 BILLION RUPEES YEAR AGO

* RECOMMENDED PAYMENT OF DIVIDEND OF 31 RUPEES PER SHARE