March 19 (Reuters) -

* INDIA’S CABINET LIKELY TO CONSIDER BULK DRUG & MEDICAL DEVICE MFG POLICY - CNBC TV 18

* INDIA'S GOVERNMENT LIKELY TO SET ASIDE OVER RS 6000 CRORES FOR BULK DRUG MFG ASSISTANCE, OVER RS 3000 CRORES FOR MEDICAL DEVICE MFG - CNBC TV 18 Source: bit.ly/33v80PX