May 4 (Reuters) - Capital First Ltd:

* MARCH QUARTER CONSOL PROFIT 952.5 MILLION RUPEES VERSUS PROFIT 708.3 MILLION RUPEES YEAR AGO

* MARCH QUARTER CONSOL REVENUE FROM OPERATIONS 10.94 BILLION RUPEES VERSUS 7.49 BILLION RUPEES YEAR AGO

* RECOMMENDED DIVIDEND OF 2.80 RUPEES PER SHARE

* SAYS CO APPROVED ISSUE OF NCDS PROGRAM OF CO FOR FY 2018-19 BY WAY OF PRIVATE PLACEMENT BASIS

* CAPITAL FIRST - APPROVES ENABLING RESOLUTION TO RAISE FUNDS VIA ISSUE OF SECURITIES WORTH 6 BILLION RUPEES