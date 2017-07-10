FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-India's capital markets regulator seeks details of NSE 'technical glitch'
#Financials
July 10, 2017 / 2:36 PM / a month ago

BRIEF-India's capital markets regulator seeks details of NSE 'technical glitch'

1 Min Read

July 10 (Reuters) - Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI) says:

* Meets National Stock Exchange (NSE) officials on "technical glitch"

* Has directed NSE to submit a detailed report on the matter

* Has also asked NSE to have a review of their business continuity plans and to submit a detailed plan

* Looking at matter comprehensively, will interact with different stakeholders to explore as to what more needs to be done to avoid such recurrences Source text for Eikon: (bit.ly/2u4ZVSv) (Mumbai newsroom)

