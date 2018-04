BRIEF-India's CCI Reduces Penalty On Eveready, Indo National, Panasonic Energy India

April 19 (Reuters) - Competition Commission Of India:

* PASSED FINAL ORDER IMPOSING PENALTY ON THREE LEADING INDIAN ZINC-CARBON DRY CELL BATTERY MANUFACTURERS

* IMPOSED PENALTY ON EVEREADY, INDO NATIONAL, PANASONIC ENERGY INDIA, ASSOCIATION AIDCM FOR COLLUDING TO FIX PRICES OF ZINC-CARBON DRY CELL BATTERY

* REDUCED PENALTY IMPOSED UPON PANASONIC, EVEREADY AND NIPPO BY 100 PERCENT, 30 PERCENT AND 20 PERCENT RESPECTIVELY

* PURSUANT TO REDUCTION, PENALTY IMPOSED ON EVEREADY WAS 1.72 BILLION RUPEES, 422.6 MILLION RUPEES ON INDO NATIONAL AND NO PENALTY WAS IMPOSED ON PANASONIC