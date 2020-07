July 11 (Reuters) -

* INDIA’S CENBANK GOVERNOR DAS SAYS GOING FORWARD INFLATION WILL MODERATE

* INDIA’S CENBANK GOVERNOR DAS SAYS ONCE ECONOMIC ACTIVITY REVIVES A LITTLE MORE THAN IT IS AT THE MOMENT, INVESTMENT WILL TAKE PLACE

* INDIA’S CENBANK GOVERNOR DAS SAYS REMAIN OPTIMISTIC ABOUT INVESTMENT ACTIVITY REVIVING, IT IS ONLY A MATTER OF TIME (Reporting by Swati Bhat and Aftab Ahmed)