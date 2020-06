June 3 (Reuters) - Cholamandalam Investment and Finance Company Ltd:

* MARCH-QUARTER PROFIT 426.6 MILLION RUPEES VERSUS 2.92 BILLION RUPEES YEAR AGO

* MARCH-QUARTER INTEREST INCOME 20.47 BILLION RUPEES VERSUS 17.72 BILLION RUPEES YEAR AGO

* APPROVED RECOMMENDATION FOR ISSUANCE OF NCDS UP TO 300 BILLION RUPEES BY WAY OF PRIVATE PLACEMENT

* MADE ONE-TIME PROVISION OF 5.04 BILLION RUPEES IN FY20 TOWARDS COVID-19 & MACRO PROVISIONS