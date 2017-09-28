BRIEF-India's Cigna TTK Health Insurance says gets regulator nod for raising Cigna Corp stake in JV

FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
September 28, 2017

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Sept 28 (Reuters) - * India’s Cigna TTK Health Insurance Says Gets Insurance Regulator Nod For Increasing Cigna Corp’s stake in JV to 49 percent from 26 percent Source text for Eikon: [Cigna TTK Health Insurance received approval on September 26, 2017 from the IRDAI for increase of Cigna’s stake from 26% to 49% in the joint venture. Cigna TTK Health Insurance is a joint venture between U.S. based global health service leader, Cigna Corporation (NYSE:CI), and Indian conglomerate TTK Group] Further company coverage: (Mumbai newsroom)

