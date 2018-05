May 2 (Reuters) - Cipla Ltd:

* GETS FINAL NOD FOR GENERIC VAZCULEP, GENERIC PHENYLEPHRINE HYDROCHLORIDE INJECTION USP, 10 MG/ML SINGLE-DOSE VIAL, GENERIC AROMASIN

* PRODUCTS ARE MANUFACTURED AT CO'S GOA PLANT Source text - bit.ly/2JMr1lF Further company coverage: