BRIEF-India's City Union Bank Says Mastercard Reported Improper Debit Card Transactions To Co

Dec 8 (Reuters) - City Union Bank Ltd:

* SAYS MASTERCARD RECENTLY REPORTED TO CO CERTAIN SET OF IMPROPER DEBIT CARD TRANSACTIONS

* SAYS BANK HAD SHUTDOWN ENTIRE ATM/ECOM/POS NETWORK AND TOOK INTO MAINTAINENCE MODE FOR INVESTIGATION

* INITIAL ESTIMATE OF QUANTUM OF MONEY IN IMPROPER TRANSACTINS ACROSS ALL PAYMENT SETTLING PLATFORMS IS ABOUT 300 MLN-320 MLN RUPEES

* TRANSACTIONS ORIGINATED, WERE APPROVED OUTSIDE CUB NETWORK WITHOUT CORRESPONDING ENTRIES IN CUSTOMER ACCOUNTS IN CUB‘S CORE BANKING

* BANK HAS CYBER SECURITY INSURANCE COVER OF ABOUT 250 MLN RUPEES

* PROBES REVEALED SIMILAR IMPROPER TRANSACTIONS WERE ALSO FOUND THROUGH VISA, NPCI NETWORKS

* MAIN MODE OF WITHDRAWAL OF MONEY IS FROM ATMS FROM NOT JUST INDIA, BUT ABOUT 20 COUNTRIES

* SAYS BANK'S PAYMENT SYSTEMS ARE BACK TO NORMAL