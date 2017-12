Dec 22 (Reuters) - Corporation Bank:

* INDIA‘S CORPORATION BANK SAYS BOARD APPROVED ADDITIONAL FUND RAISING OF 30 BILLION RUPEES IN ONE OR MORE TRANCHES WITH GREEN SHOE OPTION

* INDIA'S CORPORATION BANK SAYS CAPITAL RAISING OPTIONS INCLUDE ISSUE OF SHARES, BONDS